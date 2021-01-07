Menu
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

270,327 KM

Details Description Features

$850

+ tax & licensing
$850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$850

+ taxes & licensing

270,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6534441
  • Stock #: BC0033485
  • VIN: KM8SB13DX4U848453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,327 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, 2.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, Non-ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cassette player, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, brown exterior, white interior, cloth. $850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $1,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

