2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Fog Lights First Aid Kit ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper full size spare tire Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels cassette player Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Front side airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

