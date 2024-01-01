Menu
<div>Fresh new car dealer trade very clean drives excellent . Great commuter car looks a lot more expensive than the price. Come check it out.</div><div><br></div>

2004 Mazda MAZDA3

270,000 KM

Details

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2004 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2004 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
VIN JM1BK12F041124697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh new car dealer trade very clean drives excellent . Great commuter car looks a lot more expensive than the price. Come check it out.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2004 Mazda MAZDA3