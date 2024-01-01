$4,990+ tax & licensing
2004 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2004 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
270,000KM
Used
VIN JM1BK12F041124697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh new car dealer trade very clean drives excellent . Great commuter car looks a lot more expensive than the price. Come check it out.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2004 Mazda MAZDA3