2004 Sterling LT9500
Dump Truck With air Brakes Diesel
- Listing ID: 9408580
- Stock #: BC0035521
- VIN: 2FZHAZCV44AN28682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035521
- Mileage 29,650 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Sterling LT9500 Dump Truck With air Brakes Diesel, 12.8L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until June 2023. $79,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $80,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
