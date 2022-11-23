Menu
2004 Sterling LT9500

29,650 KM

Details Description Features

$79,710

+ tax & licensing
$79,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Dump Truck With air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,710

+ taxes & licensing

29,650KM
Used
  • VIN: 2FZHAZCV44AN28682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Sterling LT9500 Dump Truck With air Brakes Diesel, 12.8L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until June 2023. $79,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $80,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

