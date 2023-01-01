$11,870+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Suzuki Pickup
Truck With Salter 4WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$11,870
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9633307
- Stock #: BC0035652
- VIN: DA63T-259418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 78,225 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Suzuki Pickup Truck With Salter 4WD, 2 door, manual, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. ( Right Hand Drive) Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $11,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.