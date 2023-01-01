Menu
2004 Suzuki Pickup

78,225 KM

$11,870

+ tax & licensing
$11,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

2004 Suzuki Pickup

2004 Suzuki Pickup

Truck With Salter 4WD

2004 Suzuki Pickup

Truck With Salter 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$11,870

+ taxes & licensing

78,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633307
  • Stock #: BC0035652
  • VIN: DA63T-259418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,225 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Suzuki Pickup Truck With Salter 4WD, 2 door, manual, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. ( Right Hand Drive) Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $11,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
