2004 Toyota Dyna, Manual Transmission, 4 Cylinder, Gasoline Engine, Rear Wheel Drive, 3 seater, am/fm radio, power windows, fold down bed sides,Air Conditioning, $12,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

68,649 KM

Right Hand Drive

Right Hand Drive

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

68,649KM
Used
VIN TRY220-0002100

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,649 KM

2004 Toyota Dyna, Manual Transmission, 4 Cylinder, Gasoline Engine, Rear Wheel Drive, 3 seater, am/fm radio, power windows, fold down bed sides,Air Conditioning, $12,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

