2004 Toyota Toyoace

8,750 KM

$18,790

+ tax & licensing
3 seater

3 seater

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

8,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287963
  • Stock #: BC0036194
  • VIN: TRY220-0100718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036194
  • Mileage 8,750 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Toyota Toyoace 3 seater, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, air conditioning, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $18,790.00 plus $350 processing fee, $19,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

