2005 Chevrolet Blazer

4WD LS

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

4WD LS

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$1,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,021KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4938345
  • Stock #: BC0032591
  • VIN: 1GNCT18XX5K104901
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2005 Chevrolet Blazer 4WD LS, 4.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $1,650.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $1,950.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

