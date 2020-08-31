Menu
2005 Ford Econoline

173,417 KM

$10,670

+ tax & licensing
$10,670

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2005 Ford Econoline

2005 Ford Econoline

E-450 10 Passenger Wheelchair Access Bus

2005 Ford Econoline

E-450 10 Passenger Wheelchair Access Bus

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,670

+ taxes & licensing

173,417KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5771862
  Stock #: BC0032970
  VIN: 1FDXE45S55HB42172

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Blue
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 10-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 173,417 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford Econoline E-450 10 Passenger Wheelchair Access, Bus 6.8L, V10 cylinder Gas Engine 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Decal Valid to July 31 2021, (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $10,670.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $10,970.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

