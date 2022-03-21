Menu
2005 Ford F-350

155,788 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

2005 Ford F-350

2005 Ford F-350

Crew Cab 4WD Harley-Davidson

2005 Ford F-350

Crew Cab 4WD Harley-Davidson

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

155,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8968954
  Stock #: C17173
  VIN: 1FTWW31P75EC17173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C17173
  • Mileage 155,788 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford F-350 Crew Cab 4WD Harley-Davidson Diesel 

Upgraded Sinister Diesel Engine
Tuned & Deleted 
Leather Interior 
Sunroof 
Power Lock
Power Windows

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

