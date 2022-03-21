$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Milani Auto Sales
604-761-9256
2005 Ford F-350
2005 Ford F-350
Crew Cab 4WD Harley-Davidson
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
604-761-9256
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
155,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8968954
- Stock #: C17173
- VIN: 1FTWW31P75EC17173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C17173
- Mileage 155,788 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Ford F-350 Crew Cab 4WD Harley-Davidson Diesel
Upgraded Sinister Diesel Engine
Tuned & Deleted
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Power Lock
Power Windows
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4