Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford F-450

170,885 KM

Details Description Features

$14,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2005 Ford F-450

2005 Ford F-450

SD 9 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-450

SD 9 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9032590
  2. 9032590
  3. 9032590
  4. 9032590
  5. 9032590
  6. 9032590
  7. 9032590
  8. 9032590
  9. 9032590
  10. 9032590
  11. 9032590
  12. 9032590
  13. 9032590
  14. 9032590
  15. 9032590
  16. 9032590
  17. 9032590
  18. 9032590
  19. 9032590
  20. 9032590
  21. 9032590
  22. 9032590
  23. 9032590
  24. 9032590
  25. 9032590
  26. 9032590
  27. 9032590
  28. 9032590
  29. 9032590
  30. 9032590
  31. 9032590
  32. 9032590
  33. 9032590
  34. 9032590
  35. 9032590
  36. 9032590
  37. 9032590
  38. 9032590
  39. 9032590
  40. 9032590
  41. 9032590
  42. 9032590
  43. 9032590
  44. 9032590
  45. 9032590
  46. 9032590
  47. 9032590
  48. 9032590
  49. 9032590
Contact Seller

$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

170,885KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9032590
  • Stock #: BC0035242
  • VIN: 1FDXF46P65EC85849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035242
  • Mileage 170,885 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford F-450 9 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel 6.0L, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, 6890 engine hours, comes with storage box, power stroke turbo diesel engine. Measurement: Wheelbase 140 inches, Length of storage box 111 inches. $14,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2003 Ford Econoline ...
 94,507 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic
2003 Freightliner MT...
 0 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 0 KM
$37,940 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory