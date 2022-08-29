$14,870+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford F-450
SD 9 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$14,870
- Listing ID: 9032590
- Stock #: BC0035242
- VIN: 1FDXF46P65EC85849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035242
- Mileage 170,885 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Ford F-450 9 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel 6.0L, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, 6890 engine hours, comes with storage box, power stroke turbo diesel engine. Measurement: Wheelbase 140 inches, Length of storage box 111 inches. $14,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
