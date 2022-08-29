2005 Ford F-450

$14,870 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 8 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9032590

9032590 Stock #: BC0035242

BC0035242 VIN: 1FDXF46P65EC85849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0035242

Mileage 170,885 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.