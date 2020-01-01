2005 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Bucket Truck 2WD Dually, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. $14,830.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $15,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Locking Differential

Front side airbag

Vehicle Stability Control System

