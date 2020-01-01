Menu
2005 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Bucket Truck 2WD Dually

2005 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Bucket Truck 2WD Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,830

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,314KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435293
  • Stock #: BC0032227
  • VIN: 1FDAF56Y55EC52720
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2005 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Bucket Truck 2WD Dually, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. $14,830.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $15,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

