2005 Ford F-550
13 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8548820
- Stock #: BC0034826
- VIN: 1FDAF56P25EB57250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 140,524 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Ford F-550 13 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel, 6.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.Certification and Decal valid until May 2023. $16,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $16,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
