2005 Ford F-550

$16,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 5 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8548820

8548820 Stock #: BC0034826

BC0034826 VIN: 1FDAF56P25EB57250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 140,524 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.