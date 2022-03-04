Menu
2005 Ford F-550

140,524 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

13 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

140,524KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8548820
  • Stock #: BC0034826
  • VIN: 1FDAF56P25EB57250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 140,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford F-550 13 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel, 6.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.Certification and Decal valid until May 2023. $16,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $16,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Steel Wheels
Tow Hitch Receiver
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

