2005 Ford F-550

114,137 KM

$25,510

+ tax & licensing
$25,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2005 Ford F-550

2005 Ford F-550

Regular Cab 2WD Cube Van Diesel

2005 Ford F-550

Regular Cab 2WD Cube Van Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,510

+ taxes & licensing

114,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465819
  • Stock #: BC0035567
  • VIN: 1FDAF56P15EC26297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,137 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford F-550 Regular Cab 2WD Cube Van Diesel, 6.0L Turbo Diesel Engine , 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until December 2023. $25,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

