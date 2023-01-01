Menu
2005 Ford F-750 Regular Cab Flat Deck 2WD Dually Diesel, V8, 2 door, manual transmission, Hydraulic Brakes, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, air pressure gauge, am/fm radio, cassette play, air seats, master battery switch, side steps, 2 storage compartments, cab lights, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 24 foot long deck and 8.5 foot wide deck.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Engine hours: 4746. Wheelbase: 660 Inches Certification and Decal Valid to January 2024 $34,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2005 Ford F-750

106,932 KM

$34,910

2005 Ford F-750

24 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Dually Diesel

2005 Ford F-750

24 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Dually Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

106,932KM
Used
VIN 3FRPF75065V125679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 106,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2005 Ford F-750