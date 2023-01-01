$34,910+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford F-750
24 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Dually Diesel
2005 Ford F-750
24 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Dually Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$34,910
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 106,932 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Ford F-750 Regular Cab Flat Deck 2WD Dually Diesel, V8, 2 door, manual transmission, Hydraulic Brakes, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, air pressure gauge, am/fm radio, cassette play, air seats, master battery switch, side steps, 2 storage compartments, cab lights, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 24 foot long deck and 8.5 foot wide deck.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Engine hours: 4746. Wheelbase: 660 Inches Certification and Decal Valid to January 2024 $34,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376