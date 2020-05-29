Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Five Hundred

2005 Ford Five Hundred

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Five Hundred

Limited

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5064714
  2. 5064714
  3. 5064714
  4. 5064714
  5. 5064714
  6. 5064714
  7. 5064714
  8. 5064714
  9. 5064714
  10. 5064714
  11. 5064714
  12. 5064714
  13. 5064714
  14. 5064714
  15. 5064714
  16. 5064714
  17. 5064714
  18. 5064714
  19. 5064714
  20. 5064714
  21. 5064714
  22. 5064714
  23. 5064714
  24. 5064714
  25. 5064714
  26. 5064714
  27. 5064714
  28. 5064714
  29. 5064714
  30. 5064714
  31. 5064714
  32. 5064714
  33. 5064714
  34. 5064714
  35. 5064714
  36. 5064714
  37. 5064714
  38. 5064714
  39. 5064714
  40. 5064714
  41. 5064714
  42. 5064714
  43. 5064714
  44. 5064714
  45. 5064714
  46. 5064714
  47. 5064714
  48. 5064714
  49. 5064714
Contact Seller

$2,510

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,854KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5064714
  • Stock #: BC0032663
  • VIN: 1FAFP25185G142278
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2005 Ford Five Hundred Limited, Front Wheel Drive, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, memory seats, heated seats, adjustable foot pedals, rear parking sensors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $2,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $2,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Subwoofer
  • Front air dam
  • Leather Seat
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2011 Ford Ranger Spo...
 219,593 KM
$6,870 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 116,498 KM
$12,840 + tax & lic
2008 Sterling Bullet...
 208,040 KM
$18,530 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory