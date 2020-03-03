Menu
2005 Freightliner M2

106 MEDIUM DUTY Air Brakes Dump Truck 12 foot Box Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,570

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,893KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4792236
  • Stock #: BC0032482
  • VIN: 1FVACYCSX5HN91684
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2005 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty Air Brakes Dump Truck 12 foot Box Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $33,570.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $33,870.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-522-7376

