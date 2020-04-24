Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 GMC 5500

4X4 Flat Deck 7 foot With Crane Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2005 GMC 5500

4X4 Flat Deck 7 foot With Crane Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4919652
  2. 4919652
  3. 4919652
  4. 4919652
  5. 4919652
  6. 4919652
  7. 4919652
  8. 4919652
  9. 4919652
  10. 4919652
  11. 4919652
  12. 4919652
  13. 4919652
  14. 4919652
  15. 4919652
  16. 4919652
  17. 4919652
  18. 4919652
  19. 4919652
  20. 4919652
  21. 4919652
  22. 4919652
  23. 4919652
  24. 4919652
  25. 4919652
  26. 4919652
  27. 4919652
  28. 4919652
  29. 4919652
  30. 4919652
  31. 4919652
  32. 4919652
  33. 4919652
  34. 4919652
  35. 4919652
  36. 4919652
  37. 4919652
  38. 4919652
  39. 4919652
  40. 4919652
  41. 4919652
  42. 4919652
  43. 4919652
  44. 4919652
  45. 4919652
  46. 4919652
  47. 4919652
  48. 4919652
  49. 4919652
  50. 4919652
Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 266,812KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4919652
  • Stock #: BC0032548
  • VIN: 1GDE5C3255F504047
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2005 GMC 5500 4X4 Flat Deck 7 foot With Crane Diesel, 6.6L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl Decal valid to May 2021.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $24,800.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $25,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 77,145 KM
$8,680 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade 4...
 149,309 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL 8...
 205,881 KM
$8,910 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message