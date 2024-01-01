Menu
Account
Sign In
2005 GMC C5 Duramax Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel, 4x4 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL engine 4 door, Automatic, 4X4, white exterior, 6 seater, Override, Heat, 4x4 Selector, heated Mirrors, PTO, AM/FM radio, Pintle Trailer Hitch, Trailer Brake Controller. Certificate and Decal valid to April 2025 $34,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2005 GMC C5 Duramax

255,303 KM

Details Description

$34,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 GMC C5 Duramax

Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12042367

2005 GMC C5 Duramax

Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel 4x4

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12042367
  2. 12042367
  3. 12042367
  4. 12042367
  5. 12042367
  6. 12042367
  7. 12042367
  8. 12042367
  9. 12042367
  10. 12042367
  11. 12042367
  12. 12042367
  13. 12042367
  14. 12042367
  15. 12042367
  16. 12042367
  17. 12042367
  18. 12042367
  19. 12042367
  20. 12042367
  21. 12042367
  22. 12042367
  23. 12042367
  24. 12042367
  25. 12042367
  26. 12042367
  27. 12042367
  28. 12042367
  29. 12042367
  30. 12042367
  31. 12042367
  32. 12042367
  33. 12042367
  34. 12042367
  35. 12042367
  36. 12042367
  37. 12042367
  38. 12042367
  39. 12042367
  40. 12042367
  41. 12042367
  42. 12042367
  43. 12042367
  44. 12042367
  45. 12042367
  46. 12042367
  47. 12042367
  48. 12042367
  49. 12042367
  50. 12042367
Contact Seller

$34,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,303KM
VIN 1GDE5E32X5F529327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0037380
  • Mileage 255,303 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 GMC C5 Duramax Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel, 4x4 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL engine 4 door, Automatic, 4X4, white exterior, 6 seater, Override, Heat, 4x4 Selector, heated Mirrors, PTO, AM/FM radio, Pintle Trailer Hitch, Trailer Brake Controller. Certificate and Decal valid to April 2025 $34,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2020 Ford Transit 250 Medium Roof Cargo Van 148-inches. WheelBase All Wheel Drive for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford Transit 250 Medium Roof Cargo Van 148-inches. WheelBase All Wheel Drive 185,272 KM $39,885 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XL 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Super Cab for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford F-150 XL 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Super Cab 94,017 KM $16,910 + tax & lic
Used 2007 NEW HOLLAND TN70A Tractor 4x4 Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 NEW HOLLAND TN70A Tractor 4x4 Diesel 0 $18,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2005 GMC C5 Duramax