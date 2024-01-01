$34,710+ tax & licensing
2005 GMC C5 Duramax
Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel 4x4
2005 GMC C5 Duramax
Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel 4x4
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$34,710
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0037380
- Mileage 255,303 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 GMC C5 Duramax Hydraulic Brakes Dump Truck Diesel, 4x4 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL engine 4 door, Automatic, 4X4, white exterior, 6 seater, Override, Heat, 4x4 Selector, heated Mirrors, PTO, AM/FM radio, Pintle Trailer Hitch, Trailer Brake Controller. Certificate and Decal valid to April 2025 $34,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376