2005 GMC Safari Cargo Van with Ladder Rack Rear Work Shelves, (Unable to start, non runner) 4.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power mirrors, white exterior, dark grey interior.( Non Runner) This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $5,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2005 GMC Safari

66,071 KM

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
2005 GMC Safari

Cargo Van with Rear Work Shelves Ladder Rack (Unable To Start)

13496270

2005 GMC Safari

Cargo Van with Rear Work Shelves Ladder Rack (Unable To Start)

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,071KM
VIN 1GTDM19X45B509211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Splash Guards
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2005 GMC Safari