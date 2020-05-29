Menu
$32,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2005 International 4300

DT466 Bucket Boom Diesel Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,870

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,699KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5073951
  • Stock #: BC0032604
  • VIN: 1HTMMAAN35H126354
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Doors
2-door

2005 International 4300 DT466 Bucket Boom Diesel Air Brakes, 7.6L, 4X2. automatic transmission. Boom Valid inspection valid April 19 2019 Decal Valid to July 2020 (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $32,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $33,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

