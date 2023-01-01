$18,510+ tax & licensing
2005 Isuzu ELF
Right Hand Drive Diesel Dully
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10036842
- Stock #: BC0035921
- VIN: NHR69-7005175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 82,853 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Isuzu Elf Right Hand Drive Diesel Dully, 2 door, manual, air conditioning, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $18,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
