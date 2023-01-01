Menu
2005 Isuzu ELF

82,853 KM

Details Description Features

$18,510

+ tax & licensing
$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Right Hand Drive Diesel Dully

Right Hand Drive Diesel Dully

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

82,853KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10036842
  • Stock #: BC0035921
  • VIN: NHR69-7005175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 82,853 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Isuzu Elf Right Hand Drive Diesel Dully, 2 door, manual, air conditioning, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $18,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

