2005 LINDE H35T
2 stage Forklift Propane
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Linde H35T 2 stage Forklift Propane, Air conditioned, Truck Weight: 11068 lbs, Tire size: 27x10-12 (front) / 23x9-10 (rear), Capacity: 5000 lbs, Forklift was last inspected in March 2022 Propane tank not included $11,950.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
