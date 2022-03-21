Menu
2005 LINDE H35T

0 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2005 LINDE H35T

2005 LINDE H35T

2 stage Forklift Propane

2005 LINDE H35T

2 stage Forklift Propane

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8667818
  • Stock #: BC0034909
  • VIN: H2X393S03522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Linde H35T 2 stage Forklift Propane, Air conditioned, Truck Weight: 11068 lbs, Tire size: 27x10-12 (front) / 23x9-10 (rear), Capacity: 5000 lbs, Forklift was last inspected in March 2022 Propane tank not included $11,950.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

