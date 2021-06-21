Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

260,616 KM

$3,250

+ tax & licensing
$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C240 LUXURY SEDAN

2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C240 LUXURY SEDAN

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

260,616KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7442600
  Stock #: BC0033573
  VIN: WDBRF81J85F692435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033573
  • Mileage 260,616 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury Sedan, 2.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $3,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $3,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Passenger Power Seat
Genuine wood trim
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

