Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Mitsubishi FUSO FE84D

12 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mitsubishi FUSO FE84D

12 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4834500
  2. 4834500
  3. 4834500
  4. 4834500
  5. 4834500
  6. 4834500
  7. 4834500
  8. 4834500
  9. 4834500
  10. 4834500
  11. 4834500
  12. 4834500
  13. 4834500
  14. 4834500
  15. 4834500
  16. 4834500
  17. 4834500
  18. 4834500
  19. 4834500
  20. 4834500
  21. 4834500
  22. 4834500
  23. 4834500
  24. 4834500
  25. 4834500
  26. 4834500
  27. 4834500
  28. 4834500
  29. 4834500
  30. 4834500
  31. 4834500
  32. 4834500
  33. 4834500
  34. 4834500
  35. 4834500
  36. 4834500
  37. 4834500
  38. 4834500
  39. 4834500
  40. 4834500
  41. 4834500
  42. 4834500
  43. 4834500
  44. 4834500
  45. 4834500
  46. 4834500
  47. 4834500
  48. 4834500
  49. 4834500
Contact Seller

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4834500
  • Stock #: BC0032318
  • VIN: JL6BBD1SX5K001766
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

2005 Mitsubishi Fuso FE84D 12 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 4.9L L4 TURBO-AIR COOLED DIESEL engine.2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.16,500 KG, (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $16,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 International T...
 84,934 KM
$34,690 + tax & lic
2007 Club Car Golf C...
 0 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-550 Crew...
 59,305 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message