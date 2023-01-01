Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mitsubishi Minicab

135,310 KM

Details Description Features

$13,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2005 Mitsubishi Minicab

2005 Mitsubishi Minicab

Right Hand Drive Reefer

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mitsubishi Minicab

Right Hand Drive Reefer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10287960
  2. 10287960
  3. 10287960
  4. 10287960
  5. 10287960
  6. 10287960
  7. 10287960
  8. 10287960
  9. 10287960
  10. 10287960
  11. 10287960
  12. 10287960
  13. 10287960
  14. 10287960
  15. 10287960
  16. 10287960
  17. 10287960
  18. 10287960
  19. 10287960
  20. 10287960
  21. 10287960
  22. 10287960
  23. 10287960
  24. 10287960
  25. 10287960
  26. 10287960
  27. 10287960
  28. 10287960
  29. 10287960
  30. 10287960
  31. 10287960
  32. 10287960
  33. 10287960
  34. 10287960
  35. 10287960
  36. 10287960
  37. 10287960
  38. 10287960
  39. 10287960
  40. 10287960
  41. 10287960
  42. 10287960
  43. 10287960
  44. 10287960
  45. 10287960
  46. 10287960
  47. 10287960
  48. 10287960
  49. 10287960
  50. 10287960
Contact Seller

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287960
  • Stock #: BC0036191
  • VIN: U61T-1006774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,310 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Mitsubishi Minicab Right Hand Drive Reefer / cooler, air conditioning, 4 cylinder, automatic transmission, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 147,308 KM
$39,750 + tax & lic
2020 Isuzu NQR Dump ...
 36,259 KM
$88,540 + tax & lic
2023 FF Industrial F...
 0 KM
$12,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory