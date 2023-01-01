$13,510+ tax & licensing
2005 Mitsubishi Minicab
Right Hand Drive Reefer
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10287960
- Stock #: BC0036191
- VIN: U61T-1006774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 135,310 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Mitsubishi Minicab Right Hand Drive Reefer / cooler, air conditioning, 4 cylinder, automatic transmission, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
