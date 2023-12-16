Menu
2005 Spartan Advantage Fire Rescue Truck Diesel, 4 door, automatic, Hours: 10,673, Engine Size: 8.8 Cummins, snow mode, power inverter, heated mirrors, power take-off shaft, trailer brake controller, trailer hitch, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, black interior, leather. Front tire size 315/80R22.5, Rear Tire size 11R22.5, $23,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until December 16, 2023, 6:00 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2005 Spartan Advantage