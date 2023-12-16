$24,870+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,196 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Spartan Advantage Fire Rescue Truck Diesel, 4 door, automatic, Hours: 10,673, Engine Size: 8.8 Cummins, snow mode, power inverter, heated mirrors, power take-off shaft, trailer brake controller, trailer hitch, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, black interior, leather. Front tire size 315/80R22.5, Rear Tire size 11R22.5, $23,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until December 16, 2023, 6:00 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
