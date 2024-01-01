Menu
2005 Toyota Hiace Wheelchair Passenger Van With Ramp Right Hand Drive, 2.0, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 2wd, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth $17,600.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,975.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

25,890 KM

Details Description

Wheelchair Passenger Van With Ramp Right Hand Drive

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
25,890KM
VIN TRH200-0012444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037016
  • Mileage 25,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

