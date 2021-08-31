2006 Audi A3

$11,195 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7779708

7779708 Stock #: P5122

P5122 VIN: WAUNF78PX6A215996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lava Grey Pearl Effect

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5122

Mileage 111,200 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features COLD WEATHER PACKAGE FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER OPEN SKY SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.