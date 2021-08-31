Menu
2006 Audi A3

111,200 KM

$11,195

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T At DSG FrntTrak

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

111,200KM
Used
  • Stock #: P5122
  • VIN: WAUNF78PX6A215996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lava Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! Check out this locally-owned 2006 Audi A3! It is equipped with 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing ample power for the size. The hatchback design comfortably seats you and 4 friends or family, with room in the trunk for luggage, groceries, or sports equipment. Features include remote entry, steering wheel controls, A/C, radio, AUX, CD player and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
OPEN SKY SYSTEM

