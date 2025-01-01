Menu
Account
Sign In
2006 Audi A6 3.2 with Tiptronic, 3.1L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, tan interior, this vehicle has has a service completed on December 2024 for $6390.77 $1,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $1,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2006 Audi A6

Details Description Features

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Audi A6

3.2 with Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
12126753

2006 Audi A6

3.2 with Tiptronic

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN WAUDH74FX6N140471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2006 Audi A6 3.2 with Tiptronic, 3.1L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, tan interior, this vehicle has has a service completed on December 2024 for $6390.77 $1,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $1,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Genuine wood trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2020 Kenworth T300 2800 Gallon Fuel Tanker with Air Brakes Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Kenworth T300 2800 Gallon Fuel Tanker with Air Brakes Diesel 86,707 KM $128,730 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 SEDAN 4-DR for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Tesla Model 3 SEDAN 4-DR 124,998 KM $13,410 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-550 11 Foot Dump Truck 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford F-550 11 Foot Dump Truck 4WD 17,395 KM $83,830 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2006 Audi A6