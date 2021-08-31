Menu
2006 CATERPILLAR CB-434D Roller

0 KM

Details Description

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Diesel

Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7669867
  • Stock #: BC0034258
  • VIN: CATCB434ECNH00490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Caterpillar CB-434D Roller Engine Size: 4.4 / 4 cylinder, Engine hours: 4826, Fuel type Diesel, Body Style: Roller, all wheel Drive, Water tank/jets are untested,Built in shaker - untested, Rust on both rollers,
Total height: 10 ft.
Total width: 5.5 ft.
Total height: 13 ft.
Drum width: 57 inches
Drum diameter: 43 inches $25,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $25,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

