$9,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2006 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9218863
- Stock #: 8UTNA82921
- VIN: 2CNDL73F566082921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA82921
- Mileage 138,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD is a great choice as a practical SUV with all-wheel drive capability. It has all the standard features to make this an absolutely perfect daily driver, with leather seats and a large trunk. Features include heated leather seats, a sunroof, air conditioning, power windows, an AM/FM radio, fog lights, a rear window defroster and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.