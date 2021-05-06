2006 Chrysler 300

$10,450 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7091863

7091863 Stock #: BC0033800

BC0033800 VIN: 2C3LA73W56H118685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler High intensity discharge headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Cargo Net Locking Differential Subwoofer SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Second Row Sound Controls Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Trunk anti-trap device Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

