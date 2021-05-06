+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2006 Chrysler 300 C SRT-8, 6.1L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, heated seats, after market exhaust, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $10,450.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $10,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
