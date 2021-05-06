Menu
2006 Chrysler 300

0 KM

$10,450

+ tax & licensing
$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Chrysler 300

2006 Chrysler 300

C SRT-8

2006 Chrysler 300

C SRT-8

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7091863
  Stock #: BC0033800
  VIN: 2C3LA73W56H118685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Chrysler 300 C SRT-8, 6.1L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, heated seats, after market exhaust, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $10,450.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $10,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

