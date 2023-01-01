Menu
2006 Ford Econoline

119,484 KM

$14,810

+ tax & licensing
$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Ford Econoline

2006 Ford Econoline

E-150 Cargo Van with Rear Shelving

2006 Ford Econoline

E-150 Cargo Van with Rear Shelving

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

119,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530288
  • Stock #: BC0036378
  • VIN: 1FTRE14WX6HB13588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036378
  • Mileage 119,484 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford Econoline E-150 Cargo Van with Rear Shelving, 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $14,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Front air dam

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

