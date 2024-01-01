Menu
2006 Ford Econoline E-450E-450 Utilimaster 16 Foot Cargo Step Van with Rear Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Overall length: 25 Feet. Inside box dimensions: 16 Feet long by 7 Feet 8 Inches wide by 6 Feet 10 inches tall $8,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

446,303 KM

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
446,303KM
VIN 1FCLE49L96HA41806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037033
  • Mileage 446,303 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford Econoline E-450E-450 Utilimaster 16 Foot Cargo Step Van with Rear Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Overall length: 25 Feet. Inside box dimensions: 16 Feet long by 7 Feet 8 Inches wide by 6 Feet 10 inches tall $8,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2006 Ford Econoline