2006 Ford Econoline

221,738 KM

$18,510

+ tax & licensing
$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Ford Econoline

2006 Ford Econoline

E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cube Van

2006 Ford Econoline

E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cube Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

221,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7091860
  • Stock #: BC0033805
  • VIN: 1FCLE49L46HA41793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 221,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cube Van, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Overall length is 27 foot.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $18,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $18,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

