2006 Ford Econoline

193,117 KM

Details Description Features

$18,670

+ tax & licensing
$18,670

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

E-450 Utilimaster Cargo Van Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,670

+ taxes & licensing

193,117KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7138969
  • Stock #: BC0033817
  • VIN: 1FCLE49L36HA41803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 193,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Utilimaster Cargo Van Rear Shelving, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $18,670.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

