604-522-7376
2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Utilimaster Cargo Van Rear Shelving, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $18,670.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
