2006 Ford Explorer
Eddie Bauer
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMEU74E66UA25149
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
V6, automatic, 4-door, AWD. Fully loaded with leather interior, sunroof, heated power seats, alloy wheels, and good tires. In very good condition and runs great.
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
2006 Ford Explorer