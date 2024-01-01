Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>V6, automatic, 4-door, AWD. Fully loaded with leather interior, sunroof, heated power seats, alloy wheels, and good tires. In very good condition and runs great.</div>

2006 Ford Explorer

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford Explorer

Eddie Bauer

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Explorer

Eddie Bauer

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1710454450
  2. 1710454450
  3. 1710454450
  4. 1710454450
  5. 1710454450
  6. 1710454450
  7. 1710454450
  8. 1710454450
  9. 1710454450
  10. 1710454450
  11. 1710454450
  12. 1710454450
  13. 1710454450
  14. 1710454450
  15. 1710454450
  16. 1710454450
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMEU74E66UA25149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, automatic, 4-door, AWD. Fully loaded with leather interior, sunroof, heated power seats, alloy wheels, and good tires. In very good condition and runs great.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 5Pass for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 5Pass 155,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d 154,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Explorer 4dr 4.0L Eddie Bauer 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Ford Explorer 4dr 4.0L Eddie Bauer 4WD 210,000 KM $8,890 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Explorer