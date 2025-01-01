Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Please check out our website<a href=https://milani.biz/> https://milani.biz/</a> for Carfax information.</p><p>Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2006 Ford F-150 XLT from Milani Auto Sales is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. This rugged pickup boasts the classic Ford dependability you can trust, paired with the versatile features you need to get the job done. With a proven track record, this truck is ready to join you on your next adventure or workday, providing dependable performance for years to come.</p><p>This well-maintained F-150 XLT is a testament to Fords commitment to durability and functionality. This truck is equipped with an automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ready to handle various terrains and weather conditions. With a comfortable 4-door configuration, theres plenty of space for passengers and cargo. This truck has been driven 281,856km.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2006 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Ford Toughness:</strong> Built to handle demanding jobs and rugged conditions.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer challenging terrains and weather with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Cab:</strong> Comfortably accommodates passengers and offers easy access.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Proven Reliability:</strong> A truck with a track record of dependability.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2006 Ford F-150

281,856 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13317305

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

  1. 13317305
  2. 13317305
  3. 13317305
  4. 13317305
  5. 13317305
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
281,856KM
VIN 1FTPW145X6FB08785

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 281,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2006 Ford F-150 XLT from Milani Auto Sales is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. This rugged pickup boasts the classic Ford dependability you can trust, paired with the versatile features you need to get the job done. With a proven track record, this truck is ready to join you on your next adventure or workday, providing dependable performance for years to come.

This well-maintained F-150 XLT is a testament to Ford's commitment to durability and functionality. This truck is equipped with an automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ready to handle various terrains and weather conditions. With a comfortable 4-door configuration, there's plenty of space for passengers and cargo. This truck has been driven 281,856km.

Here are five features that make this 2006 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:

  • Legendary Ford Toughness: Built to handle demanding jobs and rugged conditions.
  • Go-Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrains and weather with confidence.
  • Spacious 4-Door Cab: Comfortably accommodates passengers and offers easy access.
  • Automatic Transmission: Smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Proven Reliability: A truck with a track record of dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto BC Financing

Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 22,000 KM $43,590 + tax & lic

Email Auto BC Financing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto BC Financing

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

-

2006 Ford F-150