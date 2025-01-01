$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2006 Ford F-150
XLT
2006 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 281,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.
Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2006 Ford F-150 XLT from Milani Auto Sales is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. This rugged pickup boasts the classic Ford dependability you can trust, paired with the versatile features you need to get the job done. With a proven track record, this truck is ready to join you on your next adventure or workday, providing dependable performance for years to come.
This well-maintained F-150 XLT is a testament to Ford's commitment to durability and functionality. This truck is equipped with an automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ready to handle various terrains and weather conditions. With a comfortable 4-door configuration, there's plenty of space for passengers and cargo. This truck has been driven 281,856km.
Here are five features that make this 2006 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:
- Legendary Ford Toughness: Built to handle demanding jobs and rugged conditions.
- Go-Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrains and weather with confidence.
- Spacious 4-Door Cab: Comfortably accommodates passengers and offers easy access.
- Automatic Transmission: Smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Proven Reliability: A truck with a track record of dependability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto BC Financing
Email Auto BC Financing
Auto BC Financing
+ taxes & licensing>
-