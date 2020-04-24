Menu
2006 Ford F-150

SuperCab 8 foot box 4WD

2006 Ford F-150

SuperCab 8 foot box 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$1,470

+ taxes & licensing

  • 289,448KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4938363
  • Stock #: BC0032592
  • VIN: 1FTVX145X6NB57351
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2006 Ford F-150 SuperCab 8 foot box 4WD, 5.4L Triton, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, cassette player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, steering wheel controls, Arrow canopy. $1,470.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $1,770.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • cassette player
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Front air dam
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

