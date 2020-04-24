2006 Ford F-150

Safety Fog Lights

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Exterior cassette player Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Front air dam

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

4WD/AWD

Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.