2006 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Cargo Net Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Heated Exterior Mirror Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

