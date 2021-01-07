Menu
2006 Ford F-250

203,713 KM

Details Description Features

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Ford F-250

2006 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab Long Box 4WD Diesel

2006 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab Long Box 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

203,713KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6414101
  • Stock #: BC0033366
  • VIN: 1FTSX21PX6ED68919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,713 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford F-250 SD XLT SuperCab Long Box 4WD Diesel, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $4,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $5,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

