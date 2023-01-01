$22,870+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-550
Regular Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$22,870
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10287930
- Stock #: BC0036190
- VIN: 1FDAF57P06EC00760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 71,152 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, radio, 12V outlet, cup holders, power stroke turbo diesel v8 engine, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until July 2024. Measurements: 12 foot length 8 foot width.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not garanteed). $22,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
