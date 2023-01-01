Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford F-550

71,152 KM

Details Description Features

$22,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-550

2006 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10287930
  2. 10287930
  3. 10287930
  4. 10287930
  5. 10287930
  6. 10287930
  7. 10287930
  8. 10287930
  9. 10287930
  10. 10287930
  11. 10287930
  12. 10287930
  13. 10287930
  14. 10287930
  15. 10287930
  16. 10287930
  17. 10287930
  18. 10287930
  19. 10287930
  20. 10287930
  21. 10287930
  22. 10287930
  23. 10287930
  24. 10287930
  25. 10287930
  26. 10287930
  27. 10287930
  28. 10287930
  29. 10287930
  30. 10287930
  31. 10287930
  32. 10287930
  33. 10287930
  34. 10287930
  35. 10287930
  36. 10287930
  37. 10287930
  38. 10287930
  39. 10287930
  40. 10287930
  41. 10287930
  42. 10287930
  43. 10287930
  44. 10287930
  45. 10287930
  46. 10287930
  47. 10287930
  48. 10287930
  49. 10287930
  50. 10287930
Contact Seller

$22,870

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287930
  • Stock #: BC0036190
  • VIN: 1FDAF57P06EC00760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,152 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, radio, 12V outlet, cup holders, power stroke turbo diesel v8 engine, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until July 2024. Measurements: 12 foot length 8 foot width.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not garanteed). $22,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2023 Vicsec VC13C Ex...
 0 KM
$15,510 + tax & lic
2023 Vicsec VC13C Mi...
 0 KM
$15,510 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-550 Supe...
 29,957 KM
$39,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory