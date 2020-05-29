Menu
$14,730

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Ford F-550

Flat Deck 14 foot 4WD Dually Diesel Power Tailgate

Flat Deck 14 foot 4WD Dually Diesel Power Tailgate

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$14,730

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,681KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5073960
  • Stock #: BC0032674
  • VIN: 1FDAF57P46EB70744
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2006 Ford F-550 Flat Deck 14 foot 4WD Dually Diesel Power Tailgate, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Dual Gas tankThis vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $14,730.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $15,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

