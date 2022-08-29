Menu
2006 Freightliner M2106

0 KM

$59,930

+ tax & licensing
$59,930

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Freightliner M2106

2006 Freightliner M2106

Water Tanker Diesel Air Brakes

2006 Freightliner M2106

Water Tanker Diesel Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,930

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9032587
  Stock #: BC0035048
  VIN: 1FVACXDD16HV82092

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0035048
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Freightliner M2 106 Water Tanker Air Brakes Diesel, 7.2L L6 DIESEL Cat engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, 6 speed, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal valid until May 2023. $59,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $60,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

