2006 GMC F7B042 T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes, 7.8L L6 TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until February 2025. $20,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

0 KM

Details Description

T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes

T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 1GDM7F1386F428313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

