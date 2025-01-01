Menu
2006 GMC F7B042 20 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, 7.8L L6 TURBO DIESEL engine, 2 door, manual, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026. $12,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2006 GMC F7B042

332,679 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2006 GMC F7B042

20 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

12564050

2006 GMC F7B042

20 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
332,679KM
VIN 1GDL7F1346F404845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037615
  • Mileage 332,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 GMC F7B042