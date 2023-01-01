Menu
2006 GMC W3500

229,621 KM

Details Description Features

$28,910

+ tax & licensing
$28,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 GMC W3500

2006 GMC W3500

16 foot Cube Van Diesel Dually

2006 GMC W3500

16 foot Cube Van Diesel Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,910

+ taxes & licensing

229,621KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9694318
  • Stock #: BC0035700
  • VIN: J8DB4B16767025925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 229,621 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 GMC W3500 16 foot Cube Van Crew Cab Diesel, 5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2023. $28,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

