2006 GMC W3500
16 foot Cube Van Diesel Dually
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9694318
- Stock #: BC0035700
- VIN: J8DB4B16767025925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 229,621 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 GMC W3500 16 foot Cube Van Crew Cab Diesel, 5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2023. $28,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
