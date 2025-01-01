Menu
2006 Hino 268 24 Foot Cube Van Power Tailgate Hydraulic Brakes Diesel, 7.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 24 foot cube van power tailgate air 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, blue interior. Certification and Decal valid until March 2026. 24 L x 8 W x 8 H This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

483,851 KM

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

483,851KM
VIN 5PVNJ8JT762S10506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 483,851 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Hino 268 24 Foot Cube Van Power Tailgate Hydraulic Brakes Diesel, 7.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 24 foot cube van power tailgate air 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, blue interior. Certification and Decal valid until March 2026.


24' L x 8' W x 8' H This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

