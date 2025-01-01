Menu
2006 International 4200 dump truck equipped with a 10-foot steel box and powered by a 6.0L V8 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Features hydraulic brakes, PTO, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with cassette player, and cruise control. White exterior with grey vinyl interior. Inside dump box measures 10 long, 75 wide, and 31 high. Overall vehicle length is 1910, width 78, and height 92. GVWR 31,000 lbs. Suitable for light construction, landscaping, or municipal use.

Used
50,167KM
VIN 1HTMPAFP96H344480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038484
  • Mileage 50,167 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 International 4200 dump truck equipped with a 10-foot steel box and powered by a 6.0L V8 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Features hydraulic brakes, PTO, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with cassette player, and cruise control. White exterior with grey vinyl interior. Inside dump box measures 10' long, 7'5" wide, and 3'1" high. Overall vehicle length is 19'10", width 7'8", and height 9'2". GVWR 31,000 lbs. Suitable for light construction, landscaping, or municipal use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $59,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

cassette player
Steel Wheels

