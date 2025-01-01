Menu
2006 Land Rover LR3 V6 7 passenger, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, leather. (Land Rover Invoice of $4100 paid on February 28 2023 see photo gallery for details plus over $13500 of service and maintenance with invoices and receipts to support) $7,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until April 26, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT.

2006 Land Rover LR3

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2006 Land Rover LR3

V6 7 passenger

12430972

2006 Land Rover LR3

V6 7 passenger

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN SALAE24496A355288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2006 Land Rover LR3 V6 7 passenger, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, leather. (Land Rover Invoice of $4100 paid on February 28 2023 see photo gallery for details plus over $13500 of service and maintenance with invoices and receipts to support) $7,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until April 26, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Land Rover LR3