$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Lexus IS 250
RWD 6A
2006 Lexus IS 250
RWD 6A
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,750KM
VIN JTHBK262565011593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cashmere Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA11593
- Mileage 129,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Leather with Moonroof Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 36,500 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic 139,350 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima EX Plus at 88,400 KM $12,298 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2006 Lexus IS 250