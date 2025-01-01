Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Lexus IS 250

129,750 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Lexus IS 250

RWD 6A

Watch This Vehicle
12482362

2006 Lexus IS 250

RWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,750KM
VIN JTHBK262565011593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cashmere Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA11593
  • Mileage 129,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Leather with Moonroof Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 36,500 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic 139,350 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX Plus at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Kia Optima EX Plus at 88,400 KM $12,298 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2006 Lexus IS 250